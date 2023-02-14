Business
DATA ABUSE: Four banks, loan apps, network provider, others risk criminal liability
Over 110 data controllers and data processors are being probed by the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) for their data processing activities.
The data bureau said four banks, online lending companies, one telecom company and one gaming company are some of the firms under investigation.
During a press conference on Monday, NDPB said there’s a pattern of abuses in violation of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation and section 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
According to the National Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of NDPB, Vincent Olatunji, the bureau is more worried about the handling of data in the financial and telecom sectors.
Although he said the companies in its probe list have nothing to fear, Olatunji said the firms are at risk of civil or criminal liability due to their acts and omissions
READ ALSO:GTBank under probe for allegedly breaching customers’ data, weeks after UK money laundering fine
“We are investigating over 110 data controllers and data processors for various degrees of data privacy and protection breaches.
“The most worrisome are those in the financial and the telecom sectors. Four banks, online lending companies, one telecom company and one gaming company are being investigated. The vulnerabilities in these sectors are high partly due to the capabilities of intrusive mobile apps.
“When you factor in lack of due diligence on the part of data controllers in engaging data processors or vendors who have access to personal data of customers, what you see in some cases is a pattern of abuses in violation of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation and section 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
Meanwhile, Olatunji said the bureau has sent the Nigeria Data Protection Bill to the National Assembly as an executive bill, with the hope to pass the bill before President Muhammadu Buhari ends his tenure in May 2023.
