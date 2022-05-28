Death toll in Rivers church stampede rises to 31

The death toll in Saturday’s church stampede in Rivers State has increased to 31.

At least 20 people were initially confirmed dead in a stampede during the fourth edition of free distribution of gifts and food items at the Kings Assembly in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Emergency responders deployed to the church later recovered 11 more bodies at the scene.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the development in a statement in Port Harcourt.

She added that the injured victims had been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Iringe-Koko: “31 persons lost their lives at the church programme in Polo Club, Port Harcourt. Everywhere is calm now and those that were injured are in the hospital right now responding to treatment.”

