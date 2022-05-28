Ex-permanent secretary, Uhomoibhi charges Nigerians to elect leaders with character in 2023

A former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Martin Uhomoibhi, said on Saturday only leaders with value and character would make Nigeria great from 2023 and beyond.

He stated this in a chat with journalists at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention.

The diplomat slammed Nigerians who refuse to partake in politics, adding that they are complicit in the mess that the country has become.

He added that massive participation in politics by Nigerians would force leaders to wake up to their responsibilities and do the needful for the betterment of Nigeria.

Uhomoibhi charged Nigerians to stop electing inept leaders into power.

He said: “It is important Nigerians stop rooting support for politicians who can’t deliver. You can’t give want you don’t have. Nigeria needs leaders with value and character in order to take its position in the community of nations.

“It takes only value-based leadership to solve all the problems bedeviling the country at the moment. A leadership with genuine passion for the development of the country is what we require presently.

“There is everything wrong with silence by Nigerians about the crises in the country. We need to rise up and solve all the problems together. Not sitting in the confines of your bedrooms and thinking Nigeria will be right.

“No. When you are silent, it means you are complicit in the mess that we have created. You either be a solution or a victim of mess.”

