Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday May 29th 2022

1. 2023: Atiku Abubakar emerges PDP presidential candidate

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. Oshiomhole wins APC Senatorial ticket in Edo

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday secured the party’s ticket for the Edo North Senatorial District. Read more

3. Tambuwal steps down from presidential race, canvasses support for Atiku

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday withdrew from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential race. Read more

4. There’s no provision for zoning in the Nigerian constitution —Falae

Former Secretary to the Federal Government and one time Minister of Finance, Chief Olu Falae, has condemned calls by many Nigerians for the 2023 presidency to be zoned to particular regions of the country, insisting that there was no provision for zoning in the Nigerian Constitution. Read more

5. EFCC operatives storm venue of PDP presidential primary

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday stormed the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary. Read more

6. Nigerian farmers now owing CBN over N1trn, as many refuse to repay

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that its loans to farmers have now crossed the N1 trillion mark amid rising loan defaults. Read more

7. FBN generates N757.3bn in FY 2021, cites high inflation, currency devaluation as challenges

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings revenue grew 28.2% year-on-year, to N757.3 billion in 2021, against the N590.7 billion grossed during the corresponding period a year before. Read more

8. Death toll in Rivers church stampede rises to 31l

The death toll in Saturday’s church stampede in Rivers State has increased to 31. Read more

9. One person dead, four injured, five houses burnt in clash by rival youth groups in Bauchil

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed that one person was killed, scores injured while five houses were burnt following a violent clash between two rival youth groups in the state. Read more

10. Real Madrid pip Liverpool in Paris to clinch 14th Champions League title

Spanish champions, Real Madrid have emerged winners of the UEFA Champions League after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final on Saturday night. Read more

