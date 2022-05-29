Buhari mourns victims of Rivers church stampede

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed sadness over the death of 31 people in a church stampede at Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

More than 10 people were also injured in the incident which occurred during distribution of foodstuff and sundry items at The King’s Assembly Church in Port Harcourt.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.

He also urged organizers of religious, political, and other big events to plan well and carry them out in an orderly manner.

