Oshiomhole wins APC Senatorial ticket in Edo

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday secured the party’s ticket for the Edo North Senatorial District.

Oshiomhole scored 309 votes to pick the ticket ahead of the incumbent Senator, Francis Alimikhena, who polled five votes at the party primary election held in Auchi, Edo State.

The party’s Returning Officer, Festus Ebia, who announced the result, said 317 delegates were accredited for the election while three votes were voided.

He said: “Oshiomhole having scored the majority votes of 309 and satisfied the requirement of the election is hereby declared the winner.”

In his acceptance speech, the former Edo State governor thanked the delegates and commended the APC national body for conducting a transparent primary election.

READ ALSO: ‘He is yet to recover from shock of his removal as APC chairman,’ Fayemi blasts Oshiomhole over rigging claims

He said: “If God gives us victory in the main election, I will ensure that the voice of Edo North will be loud and clear the same way I did as governor of the state.

“My promise, if given the mandate at the Senate, I will work with other senators to ensure that the Senate functions in a manner that will reflect the will and aspiration of Nigerians.”

Oshiomhole, however, urged Alimikhena to accept the outcome of the election in good faith the same way his opponent accepted him in 2015 and 2019 when he emerged as the party’s candidate.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now