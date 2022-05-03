Like Fayemi, Oshiomhole to declare 2023 presidential bid Wednesday

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, will formally declare his 2023 presidential bid on Wednesday.

Oshiomhole’s media aide, Victor Oshioke, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night, said the ex- Edo State governor would make an official declaration on his presidential bid at the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture in Abuja.

The ex-APC chairman had earlier announced his intention to vie for a seat in the Senate next year.

With the latest development, Oshiomhole became the second politician that will inform Nigerians of his presidential ambition on Wednesday.

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, will also declare his presidential bid the same day.

The statement read: “The formal declaration of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the 2023 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress which was postponed has now been rescheduled, after extensive consultations.

“We apologise for the short notice and hope that your love for Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole will motivate you to attend, irrespective of any unforeseen constraints.”

