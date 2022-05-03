South-West APC leaders to meet Tinubu, Osinbajo, 2 others on 2023 election

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West will meet the party’s presidential aspirants from the zone on Friday in Lagos, Western Post reports.

A source told the newspaper that the meeting which is slated to hold at the Lagos House in Marina was convened by the duo of the pioneer chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande and the former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba.

The meeting was convened to address the concern raised by stakeholders in the South-West over the growing number of politicians from the region declaring their intention to vie for the nation’s highest political office next year.

At the last count, four individuals – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the APC National Chairman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun and the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, had declared their interest in the presidency.

Fayemi will formally declare his presidential bid on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: South-West APC aspirants gunning for Buhari’s job swells, as Amosun set to join Tinubu, Osinbajo

The source said the highly-respected Akande would ensure the list of the presidential aspirants was pruned down in the interest of the South-West.

He said: “The South-West is the biggest investor in APC. The political marriage between the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and Congress for Progressive Changes (CPC) gave birth to APC. ACN came to the merger with 6 governors against 1 governor from CPC. The South-West sacrificed most for APC. It is only natural that the region should produce the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari from North- West.

“The leaders are worried that if the South-West does not get its acts together, we may lose the APC presidential ticket to other regions. It is even more worrisome that the 4 aspirants from APC are from the same political family. The South-East is making a legitimate claim to the Presidency. Even the South- South that just had the presidency with President Goodluck Jonathan wants a shot at it again with aspirants coming out of the region.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now