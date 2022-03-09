DJ Cuppy claims she is underrated, undervalued in the industry

Renowned Nigerian disc jockey and entertainer, DJ Cuppy disclosed in a recently posted excerpt on her Instagram stories that she is underrated and undervalued in her industry.

DJ Cuppy real name Florence Otedola is one of the most popular disc jockeys and recording artiste in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Sharing an excerpt from an interview on Tuesday, March 8, a day set aside as International Women’s Day, she mentioned that women have to work twice as hard as their male counterparts to receive recognition.

The billionaire heiress also added that women need to be strong in order to survive in male dominated fields.

“Going into a male-dominated space, you have to have zeal and be strong. Women have to work twice as hard to get half as much done. Compared to my male counterparts, I ‘m still underpaid, undervalued and according to them, I have a particular aesthetic which I fight to this day,” she said.

