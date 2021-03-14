DPR approved 14 refineries in 2020 – Report | Ripples Nigeria

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) granted licences to 14 private investors to build refineries in the country last year.

The agency disclosed this in its latest report on the list of valid refineries obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Sunday.

The 14 refineries, according to DPR, have the capacity to refine 362,000 barrels of oil per day, (bpd).

This was in addition to the 579,000 bpd capacity refineries approved by DPR between 2017 and 2019.

The report revealed that the refineries are to be located in four states.

These are – Delta (7), Bayelsa (3), Akwa Ibom (3) and Ogun (1).

READ ALSO: DPR begins review of gas production sharing contracts

Ripples Nigeria gathered that out of the 14 investors, three got the Licences to Establish (LTE).

This means that DPR has approved and confirm their proposed project, market plan, products specifications and site selection of proposed crude oil.

10 investors got the Approval to Construct (ATC), a licence that gives the investors a period of 24 months to record at least 50 percent mechanical erection otherwise the revalidation of the approval to construct refineries will become necessary.

The remaining investor got the Approval to Relocate (ATR) licence, meaning the investor can relocate and construct its refinery in Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions