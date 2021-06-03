Dream VC launches Fellowship for African investors. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Dream VC launches Fellowship for African investors



Venture Capital institute, Dream-VC, has on Thursday, announced launching a new fellowship programme for aspiring African investors.

The programme, according to the institute, is dedicated to providing more access and opportunities to traditionally underrepresented individuals in the African VC space.

Cindy Ai, cofounder of Dream VC, while speaking to journalists, reiterates the importance of growing the number of young African investors.

On what role the fellowship aims to play, Cindy Ai noted that the goal was to empower the next generation of young African investors beyond words of the mouth.

He said: “Everyone is talking about investing in the next generation of African startups, but not enough people are talking about empowering the next generation of young African investors.

“The median age of the African population is in its teens and there’s a massive youth unemployment issue. People are saying entrepreneurship can help solve that.

“But beyond that, what if we invest in the young people from the community who will later be writing those checks to entrepreneurial peers?

“Dream VC exists to change this and democratize access to this industry through the Dream VC Fellowship program, which is entirely free and fully remote.”

Tech Trivia: What tech term means a human with a male robot appearance.

A. Android

B. Symbian

C. Java

D. Nicosia

Answer: See end of post.

2. Mdundo partners Vodacom Tanzania to launch new offering



Mdundo, African music streaming startup, has partnered Vodacom Tanzania to launch a music bundle as a premium service for the mobile operator’s subscribers.

Earlier launched in Kenya, Mdundo, since 2013, provides access to all the continent’s favourite music to over five million monthly active users in 15 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Today, Mdundo has over 20 million monthly downloads and streams via its website and app.

In 2020, after an oversubscribed pre-sale period that raised DKK40 million (US$6.4 million), the company listed its shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark last year.

With the new partnership, Vodacom’s subscribers can access Mdundo’s premium service as well as exclusively curated music mixes only available for subscribing customers, curated by top Tanzanian DJs.

3. West Africa tech startups to take the stage at AfricArena 2021



AfricArena, in partnership with Senegal Government and ITC United Nations #FastTrackTech Africa project has announced that its forthcoming West Africa Summit will take place in Dakar, Senegal.

This was part of information disclosed by the board ahead for the event on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Speaking on the development, Papa Amadou Sarr, General Delegate of DER/fj, noted that the event was curated to bring together West African tech players.

He said: “The AfricArena Summit is the place to be for a deep dive into African technology. For this West African regional edition, Senegal has the honor of being the host country thanks to the support of the DER/fj to this internationally recognized initiative.

“A way to allow West African startups, VCs, ESOs, and other major actors of our technology and innovation scene to come together, share experiences and opportunities, co-create, stimulate our digital champions and strengthen our ecosystem global exposure.”

On what to expect, the board also noted that the two-day conference will provide 20 tech startups from the region the opportunity to pitch their business model and participate in keynotes and panel discussions from experts in the fields of business, tech, and investment in Africa.

Tech Trivia Answer: Android

The word “Android” means a human with a male robot appearance.

