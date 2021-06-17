Edutech startup, KidsTech Africa to expand beyond Nigeria

Nigerian edutech startup, KidsTech Africa, is set to expand its frontier beyond the country.

The startup Co-founder and Lead Strategist Ishola Kayode, disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

KidsTech Africa was founded in 2019 to improve technology education in Africa.

The KidsTech Africa team facilitates children education in tech, especially in areas of programming languages and coding.

Two years after its launch, the startup has reportedly trained over 2000 kids in different communities in Nigeria.

Kayode, who spoke on the milestones achieved by the team, noted that the startup gives kids hands-on training on how technology can solve social problems.

He said: “Early in the year, we secured a UNESCO partnership and recently expanded our physical training center to more cities.

“We help kids between the ages of 6 and 15 to launch into the tech world by giving them hands-on training on how they (kids) can use technology to solve problems innovatively.

“We have trained over 2000 kids in different communities in Nigeria and are extending to two more countries soon.”

