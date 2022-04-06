Metro
EFCC quizzes suspected oil thief in Akwa Ibom
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun the investigation of a suspected illegal petroleum products dealer in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.
The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said the suspect was arrested by troops of 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, on February 27 on Itu-Calabar Road in Uyo and handed over to the EFCC on Tuesday.
Uwujaren said the suspect was arrested in a truck with Registration Number DRK 700 XA, loaded with about 5,000 litres of illegally refined diesel and kerosene.
The EFCC spokesman said the products were concealed in reinforced plastic bags.
He added that the suspect would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.
