EFCC quizzes suspected oil thief in Akwa Ibom

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun the investigation of a suspected illegal petroleum products dealer in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the suspect was arrested by troops of 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, on February 27 on Itu-Calabar Road in Uyo and handed over to the EFCC on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Oil thief jailed two years in Port Harcourt

Uwujaren said the suspect was arrested in a truck with Registration Number DRK 700 XA, loaded with about 5,000 litres of illegally refined diesel and kerosene.

The EFCC spokesman said the products were concealed in reinforced plastic bags.

He added that the suspect would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now