International
Egyptian business mogul jailed three years for sexual assault
A Cairo Criminal Court has sentenced an Egyptian business mogul, Mohammed el-Amin, to three years in prison for sexually assaulting seven girls at an orphanage in the city.
El-Amin, who was first remanded in custody on January 8 on charges of sexual assault, was also fined 200,000 Egyptian pounds (about $11,000).
During the hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors said the business mogul serially abused the minors who were between the ages of 10 and 12 at the orphanage he founded in Beni Soueif, about 100 km south of Cairo.
READ ALSO: Nigeria falls behind Egypt in Africa’s top three FDI —AfDB reports
A prosecutor said images were found on el-Amin’s mobile phone and that officials from the ministry in saddled with the task of monitoring orphanages had produced recordings of conversations with the young orphans recounting their attack.
“He abused his power in front of orphan girls whom he sexually assaulted and threatened to expel from the orphanage if they reported him,” the prosecutor said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...