Eight students escape from abductors in Kaduna

Eight female students kidnapped by suspected bandits in Kaduna State have escaped from their abductors.

The students were kidnapped on their way to school in Kachia local government area of the state on April 3.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the students escaped from a thick forest along the Kaduna-Niger boundary and walked for days before arriving at a location where they were harboured by Good Samaritans.

READ ALSO: Troops arrest suspected arms supplier to bandits in Kaduna

According to him, the government was subsequently alerted and the girls were evacuated by soldiers of attached to 1 Division Nigerian Army and brought to Kaduna.

Aruwan said: “It was credibly gathered that the terrorists were combing forests in the area to recapture the students.

“The students have been safely evacuated to a military facility where they are presently receiving medical attention.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now