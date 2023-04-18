Group stages protest in Akure, demand Adebanjo’s removal as Afenifere leader

A group that called itself Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria (YAYON) on Tuesday staged a protest in Akure, the Ondo State, and demanded that the acting leader of the South-West apex socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, step down from the position.

The protesters, who also stormed the Akure residence of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, appealed to him to intervene in the organisation’s crisis.

Fasonranti in 2021 cited old age as the reason for his decision to step down as leader of the group he led since 2008 and named Adebanjo as acting leader of the body.

However, Afenifere has been rocked by crisis following Adebanjo’s decision to support the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, in the February 25 election while Fasoranti endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, now the president-elect.

Armed with placards with inscriptions such as “Pa Fasonranti, please rescue Afenifer,” “Ayo Adebanjo must go,” “Revoke the mandate you gave to Adebanjo,” and “Adebanjo, time to step aside,” amongst others, the protesters vowed to issue an ultimatum for the octogenarian to step down as the Yoruba group’s leader.

Oluwole Eric, who led the protesters, asked the Afenifere’s members to hold their meetings in Akure since Fasonranti was still alive.

He said: “We want to create this strong awareness to the Yoruba Nation that the vote of no confidence on Pa Adebanjo still stands. We cannot allow one leader to jeopardise our future.

“We called on Adebanjo to step down. Baba only wrote him a letter to step in as Afenifere’s Acting Leader. He should step down. We are part of Afenifere.

“We need sanity within Afenifere. He mentioned that Fasoranti cannot talk to but we believe that we the youths can talk to him.

“Afenifere is passing through an internal crisis. Adebanjo sanctioned two national officers because they made statements in the papers.

“Adebanjo is using his political inner mind to cause the crisis. He cannot suspend national officers without reference to Baba.”

Fasonranti, who addressed the protesters through his Chief Security Officer, Sunday Ogunkalu, promised to look into their demands and urged them to conduct themselves peacefully.

