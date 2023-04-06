Obi was defeated, get over it, Minister Lai replies Afenifere

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has slammed the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, over its attack on him for stating that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was inciting violence in the country.

Recall that Mohammed had recently accused Obi, and his supporters of over heating the polity after losing the February 25 presidential election.

Afenifere, on the other hand, had berated the Minister for being of the opinion that Obi was inciting the masses to violence over the outcome of the presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with Journalists, on Thursday, in Washington DC, USA, Mohammed averred that the Afenifere was only aggrieved for the losses it incurred in supporting Obi’s failed presidential ambition.

The leader of the Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, was a staunch supporter of the former Anambra State governor during the presidential contest, and had stated that the election was flawed to favour the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mohammed said: “It is clear from what they said that Afenifere invested heavily in Peter Obi’s presidential bid, and they failed woefully, that is the reason why they are lamenting.

“They have refused to get over the loss of what they invested in Obi’s presidential campaign.

“But the earlier they do, the better for them. Fortunate were days when the Afenifere sneezed and the whole country would catch a cold. It is not the same thing right now.

“When Afenifere talks and you begin to ask yourself, which Afenifere? you know what that means.

“I said Peter Obi and the Labour Party should stop inciting people to violence since they have submitted themselves to the election tribunal.

“They should stop asking people to go out on the streets, they should stop the reckless statement that if the President-elect is sworn in, it will be the end of democracy,” he added.

