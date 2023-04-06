Labour Party crisis deepens as Lamidi Apapa named acting nat’l chairman

The Labour Party (LP) National Working Committee (NWC) has announced the National Vice-Chairman (South), Lamidi Bashir Apapa, as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

Ripples Nigeria, on Wednesday, reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered Julius Abure to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The presiding Judge, Hamza Muazu, based on an ex-parte application, also ordered the National Secretary of the party, Farouk Ibrahim; National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu; and National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, to desist from parading themselves as the party’s national officers.

Apapa, who spoke to Journalists, on Thursday, after an emergency meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, stated that the seven members of the NWC acted on the judgement of the court.

READ ALSO: Court stops Abure from parading self as LP nat’l chairman

He noted that the NWC members did review the suspensions of the party members, and exco that had been suspended earlier by the party leadership.

However, the three other officials that were suspended were also replaced by Alhaji Saleh Lawal – acting National Secretary. Rowland Daramola – acting Treasurer, and Prince Reuben Favour – acting Organising Secretary.

Apapa said: “The NWC equally reviewed that recently there are some cases of suspensions that were badly handled. And this National Working Committee meeting has reviewed them, and the suspension all over are hereby reviewed and the officers are reinstated.

“With effect from now, the so-called officers who the court had barred should not parade themselves as officers of the party until cases against them are treated or handled by the party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now