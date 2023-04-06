Politics
Northern youths vow to resist fuel subsidy removal
The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria has vowed to resist Federal Government’s planned removal of fuel subsidy.
The Council President, Isa Abubakar, who stated this in a statement, on Thursday, in Kaduna, also called on other youth organisations across the country to join in the fight to resist Federal Government’s plan.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Federal Government disclosed on Wednesday that it has secured $800 million from the World Bank to share as palliative to vulnerable Nigerians when petroleum subsidy is removed.
The Council, however, noted that the palliative stands to be looted by corrupt politicians just like COVID-19 intervention funds.
The Council also decried the possible hardship the fuel subsidy removal would have on Nigerian people, and the struggling economy.
The group appealed to the Federal Government to reconsider its decision to remove the subsidy.
The statement reads: “We cannot afford to have another round of hardship inflicted on the Nigerian people, especially the youth who are already grappling with high unemployment rates and a lack of opportunities.
“They should look at how some powerful governors were humiliated in the recently concluded election and understand that power now rests on the thumbs of Nigerians. Nigerians won’t forget.
“The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria vowed to resist any attempt to remove the fuel subsidy and called on other youth organisations across the country to join in the fight to protect the interests of the Nigerian people.”
