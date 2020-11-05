Ekweremadu, others to observe Jordanian Election

The Independent Election Commission of the Middle East nation has invited former Nigerian Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu to join a team of international observers for the November 10, 2020, parliamentary election in Jordan.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Jordanian election management body, Dr. Khalid Al Kalaldeh.

“The letter in part: “On behalf of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of the Kingdom of Jordan, allow me to welcome you to Jordanian Parliamentary Election 2020.

“On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Jordanian voters will head to their ballot stations to choose under the Election Law 2016 that introduces an open proportional representation system to elect 130 deputies, who will sit in 19th Parliament.

“To ensure that the election is credible, honest, and transparent, IEC is welcoming the support of all people and all partners, including election observers.

“While IEC is the only body legally empowered to monitor elections in Jordan, the IEC encourages and invites participation by national and international observers to assess the electoral process according to international standards.”

