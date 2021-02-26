 Empower states to control their security, Atiku reacts to abduction of #Jangebegirls | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Empower states to control their security, Atiku reacts to abduction of #Jangebegirls

Published

19 mins ago

on

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday advocated for states in the country to control their security.

Atiku stated this while reacting to the abduction of schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the schoolgirls numbering 317 were abducted by bandits who stormed their school in the early hours of Friday in Hilux vehicles and motorcycles.

The abduction of the schoolgirls is coming days after over 300 students from Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State.

In his reaction, Atiku said: “My heart is very heavy over the abduction of our young daughters from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State.

“I have had a phone conversation with the Governor of Zamfara, H.E Bello Matawalle, and I am informed that his government is doing everything in its power to secure the release of the abducted students.

“I have previously made recommendations on how our beloved nation can defeat enemies of the state and win the war on terror, and I stand by those suggestions.

“However, right now, all hands must be on deck to support the Zamfara State government in securing the release of those abducted.

#Jangebegirls: ‘Enough is enough’, Northern governors vow

“The @NigeriaGov cannot expect the states to provide security of life and property in their domain, without giving them control over internal security. This is now a necessity.

“Thus, I call on the National and State Assemblies to begin the process of constitutional and legal reforms that will make this a reality. The Legislature must take the lead, as it seems the Executive may not be able to provide the needed leadership on this issue.

“My heart goes out to the families of the abducted children, and my right hand of fellowship is extended to Governor Matawalle, to help in any way possible.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Latest7 hours ago

BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos

Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...
Sports9 hours ago

Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
Sports22 hours ago

EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
Sports23 hours ago

NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season

Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Latest1 day ago

Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16

A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...

Latest Tech News

Tech2 hours ago

Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Latest11 hours ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Tech1 day ago

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
Tech2 days ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Tech3 days ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Tech4 days ago

Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Gebeya launches app to help...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.