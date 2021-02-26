Empower states to control their security, Atiku reacts to abduction of #Jangebegirls | Ripples Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday advocated for states in the country to control their security.

Atiku stated this while reacting to the abduction of schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the schoolgirls numbering 317 were abducted by bandits who stormed their school in the early hours of Friday in Hilux vehicles and motorcycles.

The abduction of the schoolgirls is coming days after over 300 students from Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State.

In his reaction, Atiku said: “My heart is very heavy over the abduction of our young daughters from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State.

“I have had a phone conversation with the Governor of Zamfara, H.E Bello Matawalle, and I am informed that his government is doing everything in its power to secure the release of the abducted students.

“I have previously made recommendations on how our beloved nation can defeat enemies of the state and win the war on terror, and I stand by those suggestions.

“However, right now, all hands must be on deck to support the Zamfara State government in securing the release of those abducted.

“The @NigeriaGov cannot expect the states to provide security of life and property in their domain, without giving them control over internal security. This is now a necessity.

“Thus, I call on the National and State Assemblies to begin the process of constitutional and legal reforms that will make this a reality. The Legislature must take the lead, as it seems the Executive may not be able to provide the needed leadership on this issue.

“My heart goes out to the families of the abducted children, and my right hand of fellowship is extended to Governor Matawalle, to help in any way possible.”

