Estars partners Chrisland Schools to utilise Esports for learning in Africa

EStars, an esports education provider, and Chrisland Schools, an educational institution in Nigeria, have announced a collaboration that marks a significant step towards integrating esports into education in Africa.

The partnership, which is the first of its kind in Africa, underscores a shared commitment between both organisations to revolutionise education in Africa through esports.

In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EStars, Marg Byrne, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Chrisland Schools to activate the transformative potential of esports in education for students in Nigeria and Africa.

Byrne added: “We strongly believe that this collaboration will yield mutually beneficial and enduring results. The overwhelming response to the pilot scheme at Chrisland Schools reaffirmed our belief in the transformative potential of esports in the classroom.”

The partnership, sealed in August, has set the tone for schools across the continent and beyond to implement global best practices in education by introducing esports as a vehicle for learning and the development of skills.

READ ALSO:Whitney Adejuran: Lagos govt arraigns Chrisland Principal, Vice, staff for alleged manslaughter

Managing Director/CEO, Chrisland Schools, Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi said, “We are excited to be the first school group in Africa to embark on this path of educational innovation alongside EStars. Our commitment to fostering a dynamic learning environment that resonates with our students’ interests and aspirations informed this partnership. We believe that the fusion of esports and education has the potential to unlock new realms of engagement and learning for our students.”

Sharing his views, Chair of the Institute of Directors Africa Group, Joel Popoola, who is leading EStars’ expansion across Africa said, “As a dad, I have often found myself telling my children to stop playing computer games and to focus on their homework. The truth, however, is that some of our children’s favourite games – including FIFA and Fortnite are embedded with genuine educational value in areas such as mathematics, the sciences and information technology. By centring learning around gaming activities, Estars has stimulated a unique interest in children to engage technology in their learning”.

Popoola further stated “the partnership between EStars and Chrisland Schools not only promises to empower students with the requisite skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape but is also consistent with President Bola Tinubu’s resolve on the promise of his administration to create meaningful opportunities for our youth including one million new jobs in the digital economy.”

EStars is an esports education provider harnessing the power of esports to unlock unique learning experience for students. EStars encourages the development and cultivation of core skills such as teamwork, creativity, strategic thinking, and problem solving through esports.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now