Esther Benyeogo emerges winner of The Voice Season 3

Esther Benyeogo was announced as the winner of the third edition of the musical reality show, The Voice Nigeria on Saturday, July 24.

The songstress won the grand prize of N10 million cash prize, a car, and a recording deal with Universal Music Nigeria.

Read also: Yemi Alade replaces 2face as coach of The Voice Nigeria Season 2

Benyeogo finished ahead of finalists KPee (Team Darey), Kitay (Team Yemi), Naomi Mac and Dapo (Team Falz); and Eaziee (Team Waje).

The show comes to a conclusion after 16 weeks of intense musical battle.

Join the conversation

Opinions