Ex-minister of power, Paul Unongo dies at 87

The Second Republic Minister of Power and Steel, Paul Unongo, is dead.

He was 87.

A family member, who confirmed the news to journalists, said the former Chairman of the Northern Elders’ Forum died after a brief illness at a private hospital in Makurdi, Benue State, on Tuesday evening.

“Yes, Wantaregh Paul Unongo died today Tuesday, but I cannot say more than that because I am not authorised to do so. But our family will issue a formal statement on the development,” the family member said.

The deceased was born on September 26, 1935 in Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

He was the pioneer Secretary-General of the defunct Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP) and a close ally of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first president.

