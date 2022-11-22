Another Plateau lawmaker dies

The member representing Quan’pan North Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Eric Planlat Dakogol, is dead.

He died on Monday afternoon after a brief illness.

The Assembly confirmed the lawmaker’s death in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Dakogol, according to the statement, died after complaining of tiredness and was rushed to a hospital in Jos, the state capital.



He was the second member of the House to die in the last one year following the demise of a lawmaker who represented Pankshin South State Constituency in the Assembly, Henry Longs, in November last year.

In a condolence message to the House, Governor Simon Lalong described the late lawmaker as “selfless and committed member of the House who tried to address challenges of his constituents.”

