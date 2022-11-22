Connect with us

Another Plateau lawmaker dies

30 mins ago

The member representing Quan’pan North Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Eric Planlat Dakogol, is dead.

He died on Monday afternoon after a brief illness.

The Assembly confirmed the lawmaker’s death in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Dakogol, according to the statement, died after complaining of tiredness and was rushed to a hospital in Jos, the state capital.

He was the second member of the House to die in the last one year following the demise of a lawmaker who represented Pankshin South State Constituency in the Assembly, Henry Longs, in November last year.

In a condolence message to the House, Governor Simon Lalong described the late lawmaker as “selfless and committed member of the House who tried to address challenges of his constituents.”

Opinions

