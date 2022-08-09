Face your job, Omokri replies Keyamo over comments on Atiku, PDP

The war of words between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues as Reno Omokri, a supporter of Atiku Abubakar, has berated the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo.

Omokri issued a scathing commentary onnKeyamo during an interview with AriseTV, on Tuesday, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

This was in response to earlier comments made by Keyamo who had said Atiku had not held a public position in which he was saddled with the task of making decisions.

Keyamo further disclosed that even Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, was more experienced than Atiku in decision making, having served for two terms as governor of Anambra State.

“Atiku is not tested in making decisions; he has not held any public position where he is the head. Peter Obi is better than him; he was governor for two terms,” Keyamo said.

However, Omokri, during the interview, accused Keyamo of being a puppet to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate.

According to the activist, the Minister ought to focus his energies on redressing the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“Festus Keyamo has no choice because his voice has been purchased by Tinubu and his Ministry needs to be changed to the Ministry of Labour and Unproductivity because they have let the current ASUU strike linger. Rather than resolve the issue, he decided to become the spokesman of Tinubu, engaging in politicking,” Omokri stated.

He further pilloried the Minister for saying the clashes between farmers and herders had been resolved.

Omokri explained, “It is insane for Keyamo to say the farmers herders clash has been resolved. Recently, the Benue State Government had to launch a local security outfit in order to tackle the crisis.”

Governor Samuel Ortom revealed he wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari for firearm licensing for the newly established Benue State Community Volunteer Guards inaugurated last week to provide surveillance and intelligence gathering in the wake of persistent herdsmen attacks.

Ortom who disclosed this on Monday while playing host to a delegation from the Northern Christian Women Coalition at the Government House in Makurdi, said the move became necessary following the legitimated process of establishing the Guards to help restore peace in the troubled parts of the state.

