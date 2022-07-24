Omokri says trends after launch of BBNaija proves OBIdients just catching cruise with Obi ﻿

Reno Omokri, supporter of Atiku Abubakar, pesidential candidacy under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lampooned the supporters of Peter Obi as BBNaija 2022 series was launched yesterday.

Reno said the youth who have been in the forefront mainly on Twitter rooting support for the former Anambra State governor’s presidential bid would now be occupied by the show.

In a tweet on Sunday, the former presidential aide noted that young Nigerians would abandon the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Read also:Reno Omokri dares IPOB to kill him over comments on Peter Obi

He stressed that Nnamdi Kanu’s issue was trending on Twitter much more than Peter Obi’s bid for presidency, adding that 2023 elections holds nothing positive for the Labour Party.

He said: “Nnamdi Kanu is trending after #BBNaija. But Obi is not. It is because of the deep love certain Nigerians have for Kanu. Their love can’t be distracted by something as shallow as BBNaija. Obidients are just catching cruise with Obi. The trends prove it! Oya, insult!

“Check the top 10 Twitter trends. Almost all have to do with #BBNaija. Nothing on Peter Obi. I said Obidients are easily distracted. They are just catching cruise with Obi. The way they have abandoned him for BBNaija is the way they will abandon him on Election Day!”

