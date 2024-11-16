FACT-CHECK: Is late Sen Uba’s net worth $170 billion as X user claims?

Claim: Senator Ifeanyi Uba estimated net worth is $170 billion.

Verdict: No evidence.

Full Text:

An X user (@drpenking) recently claimed that late Senator Uba’s net worth is $170 billion.

The social media user made the post to state that despite the wealth of the deceased, his remains were transported in “the part of the plane they put luggage for passenger planes and Stockfish for cargo planes”. In other words, the X user simply explains the vanity of life.

Senator Uba, a billionaire businessman and Nigerian politician of Anambra origin, died July 2024, with the burial scheduled for November 22.

The lawmaker, until his death, was a member of the All Progressives Congress. With many businesses under his belt, Senator Uba was into the oil and gas sector, football and media; he also had a foundation.

He reportedly died in London, the United Kingdom.

Verification:

Ripples Nigeria can confirm that Late Senator Uba has been recognised as one of the wealthy Nigerian politicians.

However, the net worth of the lawmaker cannot be authoritatively confirmed; searches do not return a credible source.

An article, which also presented an estimated net worth of the lawmaker, disclosed that it was based on speculations.

Further checks revealed no authentic source to confirm the net worth of the late lawmaker.

Conclusion:

There is no evidence to support the claim by social media user that the late lawmaker, Uba’s net worth is $170 billion.

By: Quadri Yahya

