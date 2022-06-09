Factional Labour Party presidential candidate, Ezenwafor, withdraws from 2023 race

The Labour Party’s factional presidential candidate, Mr. Jude Ezenwafor, has withdrawn from the 2023 race.

In a letter to the leaders of the faction on Thursday, Ezenwafor said the decision to withdraw from the presidential race was a personal one.

The aspirant was declared the winner of the presidential primary conducted by the faction on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide led by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike had given Ezenwafor an ultimatum to withdraw from the presidential race.

The letter read: “I hereby withdraw from the forthcoming Presidential Election in 2023. After consulting my supporters Nationwide, I decided to withdraw for personal reasons.

“I regret any inconvenience my withdrawal might cost our great Party. I thank the leadership of our great Party for giving me the opportunity to serve Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday said it only recognises the LP faction that produced the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, as its presidential candidate.

In a statement issued by its President, Ayuba Wabba, the NLC said the Ezenwafor’s faction was not recognized.

The statement read: “The leadership of the NLC and TUC recognize the leadership of the Labour Party led by Barr. Julius Abure, a former trade union leader and workers are part of the leadership.

“The NLC and TUC are aware of only one presidential primary which was held in Asaba, Delta State on 30th May 2022 and produced HE Peter Obi as its presidential candidate and standard-bearer.”

