Factional Ohanaeze group blames governor Soludo for killings in Anambra

A faction group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has condemned the killing of a Adamawa pregnant woman and her four children by gunmen in Anambra State.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that last weekend, a pregnant woman including her four children, and ten other people were gruesomely killed by suspected gunmen in the Isulo Orumba Local Government Area of the state

The group’s condemnation was issued in a statement, on Wednesday, by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, who heaped the blame for the killings on the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo.

The statement reads: “We condemned in strong terms the barbaric acts of violence and killing of the Adamawa pregnant woman and her kids, it is not in the character of Ndigbo to indulge in such desecration and sacrilege, those behind these carnages are criminals and must be made to face the consequences of their actions with stiff penalties through death.

“We are shocked at how the Anambra Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo is not defending the oath of office, he took as the chief security officer of the state to protect the lives and property of citizens of Anambra State.

Read also: Ohanaeze Ndigbo delaying political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s case —Gov Umahi

“If there is anybody to be blamed for the senseless killings in the State, Governor Chukwuma Soludo should be held accountable for the actions of these criminals, this is not time to shift blames because the bucks stops at the Governor’s table, he should arrest the insecurity challenges confronting the people of Anambra State.

“We are aware of the fact that criminal elements have hijacked the violent agitation and turned it into a killing spree.

“North should accept our condolences, especially ACF and Arewa youths, we recommend the castration of those criminals ravaging the southeast, security is local, Ohanaeze is ready to partner with the government and people of Anambra to end this madness, this is the best time for action and not to make bogus speeches and take pictures in DSS facilities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now