FastCash distributes N105bn in digital loans to over 3 million Nigerians

FastCash, an instant loan solution powered by First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has disbursed over 3 million loans worth N105 billion to Nigerians from all walks of life. Each loan was disbursed in less than five minutes, with no collateral or paperwork required for accessing up to N200,000 via the Bank’s mobile app and *329*11 USSD code.

The instant loan solution powered by state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology was launched in 2018 and has become popular for Nigerians seeking quick access to funds. It is available to FCMB customers, and repayment terms are flexible, with repayment options ranging from 30 days to three months cycles.

The milestone of N105 billion in loan disbursements is a testament to FastCash’s popularity and the trust that Nigerians have placed in the financial product. It has become one of the most convenient and accessible ways to access funds, helping to bridge Nigeria’s access to credit gap in urban and rural areas.

Affirming the Bank’s commitment to financial inclusion and customer-centric solutions, Mr Shamsideen Fashola, Divisional Head of Personal Banking at FCMB, highlights the transformative impact of FastCash.

“We are thrilled by the extraordinary reach and impact of FastCash, our digital loan product, with a remarkable sum of N105 billion disbursed over five years. Through FastCash, we effectively bridge the access to credit gap for countless Nigerians. We know the solution has improved the well-being of Nigerians. So, we remain resolute in our dedication to serving as a steadfast pillar of support to our customers and the wider Nigerian society. First City Monument Bank will continue to empower individuals and contribute to advancing our society through innovative, convenient, secure, and easily accessible digital products.”

READ ALSO:FCMB majority investor, MD, other directors mop up millions of firm’s shares

In addition to FastCash, FCMB offers the Salary Plus Loan, a consumer credit scheme exclusively available to salary account holders. This scheme enables qualified FCMB

customers to access short or medium-term funding to meet urgent financial obligations.

Both FastCash and Salary Plus Loan are excellent solutions for those facing unexpected financial needs or planning an investment for the future. They provide quick access to funds and flexible repayment terms, making them a convenient and affordable option for Nigerians.

FastCash is Nigeria’s leading instant loan solution. It provides digital personal loans within minutes without collateral or paperwork. With loan top-up, flexible repayment options, and a simple application process, FastCash ensures convenient access to funds for individuals from all walks of life.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is a member of the FCMB Group Plc. The Bank is committed to fostering inclusive and sustainable growth within its communities, and it aims to build a supportive ecosystem rooted in Africa, connecting people, capital, and markets. By offering innovative financial solutions like FastCash and Salary Plus Loan, FCMB is helping to improve the economic well-being of Nigerians.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now