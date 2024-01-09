Fate of Plateau gov, Mutfwang, hanging, as Supreme Court reserves judgment

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, reserved judgment in the appeal filed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, leaving the political future of the state hanging in the balance.

The case stems from the disputed March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election, where the results remain contested.

Mutfwang, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had initially been declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, his victory was challenged by Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who subsequently prevailed in a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Elphreda Williams-Dawodu.

Mutfwang then approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Court of Appeal’s decision, arguing that the lower court’s ruling contained procedural errors and misinterpretations of electoral law.

The full panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad, heard arguments from both sides on Tuesday before reserving judgment.

The appeal court had also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Mutfwang and issue a fresh one to Goshwe.

