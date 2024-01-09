Politics
Fate of Plateau gov, Mutfwang, hanging, as Supreme Court reserves judgment
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, reserved judgment in the appeal filed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, leaving the political future of the state hanging in the balance.
The case stems from the disputed March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election, where the results remain contested.
Mutfwang, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had initially been declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
However, his victory was challenged by Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who subsequently prevailed in a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Elphreda Williams-Dawodu.
Mutfwang then approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Court of Appeal’s decision, arguing that the lower court’s ruling contained procedural errors and misinterpretations of electoral law.
The full panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad, heard arguments from both sides on Tuesday before reserving judgment.
The appeal court had also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Mutfwang and issue a fresh one to Goshwe.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...