Folarin tackles PDP over personal attacks, boasts of victory in Oyo governorship election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, on Tuesday, has accused Governor Seyi Makinde and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of blackmail ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The APC candidate was reacting to comments credited to the former deputy governor of the state, Taofeek Arapaja, during a live radio programme in Ibadan on Tuesday morning.

Arapaja had during the programme called Folarin and other APC chieftains unprintable names.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yekeen Olaniyi, the APC candidate described the former deputy governor as a frustrated politician with no electoral value.

He added that no amount of blackmail would save the governor from defeat in the election.

READ ALSO: Oyo SDP governorship candidate steps down for Makinde

The statement read: “I am a democrat, civil and responsible statesman in the state. Therefore, I won’t respond to blackmail, propaganda and irresponsible attacks from any politician. I want to confirm to the people of the state that Arapaja is under intense pressure following a gale of endorsements in my favour and continuous exodus hitting the ruling PDP and other opposition parties in the state.

“No amount of blackmail, propaganda and irresponsible attacks from Arapaja and his co-travellers can save Seyi Makinde and other PDP candidates from imminent defeat in the March 18th elections. The assurance is that the Almighty God and the downtrodden masses are behind the Itesiwaju Ipinle Oyo 2023 project.

“I urge the good people of the state not to listen to cheap blackmail, propaganda and irresponsible attacks. I have the capacity to deliver masses-focused governance as the Executive Governor when elected.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now