Football coach shot as fighting erupts at a match in Argentina

A football coach was shot in the shoulder during an Argentine third-tier match on Sunday, according to a report on the BBC.

Players fled the pitch as Huracan Las Heras fans fought each other while their side faced Ferro de General Pico in the Federal A League.

Videos showed both sets of players running for cover as shots were fired across the stadium in Mendoza province.

Ferro coach Mauricio Romero was wounded, before being treated and then taken to hospital.

“Romero is doing well and out of danger,” Ferro said in a statement on Twitter.

“After leaving the stadium he underwent tests in a local hospital and is now giving a statement to police.”

The match was suspended late in the second half as they led 3-1 and Huracan criticised those involved in the incident.

“For years families have been chased from grounds,” they said in a post on Facebook.

“May all those that harm the club stay away so that the real fans can return.”

