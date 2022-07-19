Forex inflow hits record high as CBN’s RT 200 programme records success

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) RT 200 programme has recorded a massive success as non-oil exporters have ramped up the repatriation of export proceeds through the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange (forex) market.

According to the latest CBN data forex, inflows from non-oil exports coming through the I&E window surged by 166 per cent to $2.4bn in the first six months (H1) of 2022.

This is a massive leap when compared to forex inflow data over the past five years.

Over the past five years, inflow data for non-oil exports flowing through the I&E window as at H1 was $100m (2017), $500m (2018), $500m (2019), $300m (2020) and $900m (2021).

The RT200 FX programme is an initiative of the CBN which aims to raise $200bn in forex earnings from non-oil proceeds over the next three to five years.

A major anchor of the programme is the Non-Oil Export Proceeds Repatriation Rebate Scheme. The scheme is designed to incentivise exporters in the non-oil export sector to encourage repatriation and sales of export proceeds into the forex market.

Read also:Naira kicks off July strong, as Forex transactions rise 95% in H1, 2022



It was borne out of the need to develop new strategies aimed at earning more stable and sustainable inflows of forex in order to insulate the Nigerian economy from shocks and forex shortages.

The rebate scheme pays N65 for every $1 repatriated and is sold at the I&E window to Authorised Dealer Banks (ADBs) for other third party use, and N35 for every $1 repatriated and sold into I&E for own use on eligible transactions.

Payment of the incentive is made on a quarterly basis. The accounts of exporters that qualify for rebates are credited one week after the end of the quarter.

In April, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, ordered the immediate release of N3.5bn in rebates to 150 exporters who took part in the RT200 FX programme.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now