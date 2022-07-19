JUST IN: CBN raises interest rate to 14%, blames inflation, low purchasing power

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has voted unanimously to raise the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 14 per cent from 13%.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced this on Tuesday while briefing reporters at the end the committee’s meeting at the apex bank’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to Emefiele, the rising inflation which jumped to five year high and also low purchasing power of Nigerians were key in the committee’s decision

The MPR is the baseline interest rate in an economy while every other interest rate used within such an economy is built on it.

More details later

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now