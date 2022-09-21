Four dead, six injured in Kogi auto crash

At least four persons died and six others injured in an auto crash along the Kabba-Lokoja-Abuja road on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Stephen Dawulung, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday in Lokoja.

He added that one person left the scene of the accident unscathed.

Dawulung said: “The accident involved a bus and it occurred at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, at Km 2, Line 3, Obajana, Kogi on Kabba-Lokoja-Abuja road.

“The injured persons were rescued by the corps’ personnel and were quickly rushed to a hospital in Obajana for treatment while the four bodies were deposited in the hospital’s morgue.

“The accident was caused by the speed that could not be controlled when one of the tyres deflated, resulting in a summersault.

“If the driver wasn’t on high speed, the accident might not have occurred or it could have been mild.

“It’s unfortunate that most times, you see drivers competing on the roads for no just cause but only to put their lives and those of their passengers at risk.

“We always advise that drivers should adhere to stipulated speed limits as provided for all categories of vehicles.

“They should always endeavour to conduct routine checks on their vehicles, including tyres before embarking on any journey and avoid the use of second-hand tyres.”

