NDLEA seizes 12 pump-action guns, 374 cartridges in Kogi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday intercepted 12 pump-action guns and 374 cartridges in Kogi State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Abdulkadir Abdullahi-Fakai, disclosed this to journalists in Lokoja.

He said two persons were arrested in connection with the consignments.

Abdullahi-Fakai said the rifles and ammunition were intercepted by personnel on patrol at a check point along the Okene – Lokoja – Abuja road on Friday.

He said: “The two suspects, Sagir Isiyaka (40) and Bello Shehu Usman (42) were traveling in a J5 Boxer Bus from Onisha to Abuja before our patrol team accosted them.

“On searching their luggage, our eagle-eyed officers discovered the rifles and ammunition concealed in some sacks.

“When asked about how they came about such dangerous arms and ammunition, they couldn’t give any cogent or concrete reason as proof of ownership.”

