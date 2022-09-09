Metro
One killed, two injured in Kogi bandits’ attack
Bandits on Thursday night killed one person and injured two others during an attack on traders in Bagana village, Omala local government area of Kogi State.
The spokesman for the state police command, William Ovye-Aya, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday.
READ ALSO: Bandits abduct lecturer’s wife, daughters in Zamfara
He said: “From the report that reached our command only one person, and not four, was killed in the unfortunate attack by bandits.
“The person killed was the rider of the tricycle and the two injured are the traders who were rushed to a medical facility in Abejukolo, headquarters of Omala LGC after a reconnaissance mission by our officers and men.
“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, quickly deployed a tactical squad and officers of the Division to the scene to possibly fish out the perpetrators.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...