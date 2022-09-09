One killed, two injured in Kogi bandits’ attack

Bandits on Thursday night killed one person and injured two others during an attack on traders in Bagana village, Omala local government area of Kogi State.

The spokesman for the state police command, William Ovye-Aya, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday.

READ ALSO: Bandits abduct lecturer’s wife, daughters in Zamfara

He said: “From the report that reached our command only one person, and not four, was killed in the unfortunate attack by bandits.

“The person killed was the rider of the tricycle and the two injured are the traders who were rushed to a medical facility in Abejukolo, headquarters of Omala LGC after a reconnaissance mission by our officers and men.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, quickly deployed a tactical squad and officers of the Division to the scene to possibly fish out the perpetrators.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now