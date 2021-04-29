Four reportedly die in Rivers bunkering site’s fire | Ripples Nigeria

At least four persons were reportedly killed in an early morning fire at a crude oil refining site in Rumuji-Ibaa river, Emuoha local government area of Rivers State.

Seven other persons were also seriously injured in the incident.

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Onyema Okoro, told journalists in Port Harcourt that residents of the area woke up to see the huge flame on the river Wednesday morning.

However, the spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, said the incident has not been reported to the command.

