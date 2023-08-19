Gambian President bans self, govt officials from foreign trips

The Gambian President, Adama Barrow, has banned all foreign trips by officials, including himself, to reduce public spending.

The presidential spokesman, Ebrima Sankareh, who confirmed the news in a statement on Saturday in Banjul, said the president signed an executive order “suspending all overseas travels for the rest of the year.

According to him, the president, the vice-president, cabinet ministers, senior government officials, civil servants, and employees across all government institutions and agencies are restrained from embarking on foreign travels based on the executive order.

He, however, added that meetings where Gambia’s participation is compulsory and foreign trips entirely financed by external sources would not be affected by the order.

