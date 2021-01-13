German Cup holders, Bayern knocked out by second-tier Holstein Kiel

Defending champions, Bayern Munich were stunned in the second round of the German Cup by a second-tier club, Holstein Kiel.

The stunning defeat meant that the Bundesliga giants were knocked out of the Cup by lower-league opposition for the first time since 2004.

Bayern were heading to a 2-1 win until Hauke Wahl scored for the hosts via his shoulder in the 95th minute, forcing the game into extra time and to penalties eventually.

Read Also: EPL: Kane header not enough for Spurs; Foden fires Man City to third

It was Serge Gnabry who opened the scoring for Bayern but Fin Bartels’ drilled shot had levelled for Kiel before Leroy Sane’s brilliant free-kick saw the visitors coasting.

In the shootout, the first 10 penalties were scored, but Kiel goalkeeper Ioannis Gelios denied Marc Rota, and veteran Bartels scored the winning kick.

Kiel knocked the champions out, and advanced to the last-16 of the competition.

🚨 Cupset alert!@Holstein_Kiel defeat #ClubWC participants & @DFBPokal_EN holders Bayern Munich on penalties to advance to the last 16 of the competition It's only the 2nd time that Bayern have been defeated by a lower tier side in the cup (the 1st was 🆚 Magdeburg in 2000 pic.twitter.com/1tWGSyITMD — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 13, 2021

Join the conversation

Opinions