Germany to return 1,130 looted Nigerian artefacts from Q1 2022

The Federal Government has requested for “a full and unconditional” return of 1,130 Benin bronze artefacts that were looted from Nigeria in the 19th century to Germany.

Specifically, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the demand on Wednesday in Germany, during separate meetings with the German Minister of State for Culture, Monika Grutters, and the German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, where he was assured that the looted artefacts would be “substantially returned”.

According to a statement released on Thursday by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Segun Adeyemi, Grutters was quoted to have said, ”The way we deal with the issue of Benin Bronzes is important to addressing our colonial past,” describing the issues as ”an important personal concern”.

She assured Mohammed that the 1,130 Bronzes would be returned to Nigeria from the beginning of 2022.

Also, Gutters said the fact that Germany has sent delegations to Nigeria twice for talks over the planned repatriation “is an indication that both sides have moved beyond mere talks”.

She noted that all the Museums in Germany that are holding Benin Bronzes have agreed to cooperate.

Meanwhile, Mohammed, who led the Nigerian delegation to the talks, said the return should be whole rather than substantial, noting that the issue of the place of origin of the artefacts, should not be allowed to unduly delay the repatriation of the artworks.

”That they are known as Benin Bronzes is already a confirmation of their source of origin (which is Benin),” the Minister said.

