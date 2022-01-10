Golden Globes Awards 2022: Full list of winners

On Sunday, January 9, the 79th edition of Golden Globes Award took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel, Los Angeles, USA.

Renowned American actor, Will Smith, and Squid Game’s actor, O Yeong-su, were among the most notable winners at the award ceremony.

According to Entertainment Weekly,the event awarded 2021 film and TV productions from 2021 in a scaled-down presentation due to the rise in COVID-19.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series: O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: West Side Story

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Director – Motion Picture: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Animated: Encanto

Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Original Song – Motion Picture: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Hacks

Best Television Series – Drama: Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Underground Railroad

