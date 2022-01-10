Entertainment
Golden Globes Awards 2022: Full list of winners
On Sunday, January 9, the 79th edition of Golden Globes Award took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel, Los Angeles, USA.
Renowned American actor, Will Smith, and Squid Game’s actor, O Yeong-su, were among the most notable winners at the award ceremony.
According to Entertainment Weekly,the event awarded 2021 film and TV productions from 2021 in a scaled-down presentation due to the rise in COVID-19.
See the full list of winners below:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series: O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: West Side Story
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Drive My Car (Japan)
Best Director – Motion Picture: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Will Smith, King Richard
READ ALSO: 2022 Grammy Awards postponed over Omicron concern
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Animated: Encanto
Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best Original Song – Motion Picture: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Hacks
Best Television Series – Drama: Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Underground Railroad
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...