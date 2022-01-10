IG dancer, Janemena, explains how her petit chest vindicated her during s3x tape scandal

Popular Instagram dancer, Janemena has taken to her Instagram page to explain how her petit br3asts vindicated her after an edited s3xtape of her surfaced on social media.

It would be recalled that Janemena was involved in a feud with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh in 2021 after she claimed that she was in possession of the Instagram dancer’s lewd video tape with her ex-partner, Prince Kpokpogri.

Tonto Dikeh’s allegation instigated a feud between both parties. While the dancer who was married insisted there was nothing s3xual between her and Kpokpogri, Tonto insisted there was a video and threatened it would be released to the court.

READ ALSO: Dancer Janemena hails husband for standing with her despite alleged affair with Kpokpogri

Several months afterwards, the Instagram influencer has once again addressed the controversy.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, Janemena revealed that her petit chest played a massive role in vindicating her following the accusations.

“When they brought fake tape and pictures and said it was me. Wanna know what saved me from all explanations…MY SMALL BOOBS,” she wrote.

“Dem no Dey fake am😍😍😍😍 I’m super grateful for this body and I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. I love y’all genuinely for riding with me😍 The real ones only.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now