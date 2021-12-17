Actress Tonto Dikeh reignites feud with IG dancer, Jane Mena

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has dragged popular dancer Jane Mena on social media once again following a cryptic post the IG influencer shared on Instagram stories.

Jane Mena, who wrote in the third person, had said that someone who claimed she was ready to go to court, is now “running up and down”.

Urging the person to stay at a spot and sign the court papers, she added that there is “sapa everywhere”.

On seeing the post, Tonto Dikeh in her response described Jane Mena as an “adulterous twerker”.

Countering claim of not wanting to sign court papers, the actress referred the dancer to her lawyer’s office, adding that her estranged partner Prince Kpokpogri was the one who narrated how he allegedly had engaged in an adulterous act with Jane Mena more than her (Jane’s) husband.

The actress further threatened to release more voice notes for “more confirmation”. She also asked Jane Mena to beg Kpokpogri to delete her alleged lewd tape.

Read the exchange below.

Janemena soon after took down the post on her Instastories, however Tonto reacted, accusing her of initially putting up the post to “buy” sympathy.

Tonto Dikeh wrote:

