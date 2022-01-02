Gombe governor swears in Acting Chief Judge

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Sunday inaugurated the Acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Joseph Awak.

He replaced the former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Mu’azu Pindiga, who retired from service on January 1.

In his address during the ceremony held at the banquet hall of Gombe State Government House, the governor described Justice Awak as a principled man whose dedication, experience, and forthrightness made him the right person for the position.

He urged the new chief judge to dispense justice to all manner of people in the state without discrimination, fear, or favour.

READ ALSO: Gombe APC crisis deepens as Gov Yahaya, Sen Goje factions trade accusations

Yahaya added that his administration would continue to make available all necessary facilities to enhance efficiency and speedy administration of justice in the state.

He said: “On our part, this administration will continue to support the judiciary and legislature in discharging their statutory responsibilities effectively for the overall benefit of the good people of Gombe State.”

By: Ijeoma Ilekanachi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now