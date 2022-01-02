Bandits kill eight in Kaduna communities

Bandits on Sunday killed eight persons including a housewife during attacks on communities in three local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Kaduna, said the woman who was simply identified as Hadiza Mohammed was shot dead by the bandits at a village on the outskirts of Maraban Jos area, Igabi LGA.

He added that four people were killed and one other injured by the hoodlums in Kerawa, Igabi, and Zangon Kataf LGAs.

The commissioner listed the victims as Lado Shuaibu, Usman Haruna, Ayuba Muntari, and Jafar Abdullahi.

Aruwan said: “One Mallam Mamuda was injured as the bandits carted away motorcycles and food items from the community.

“In another incident, armed bandits attacked commuters along the Ungwan Rimi-Afana road in Zangon Kataf LGA. One Joshua Kawu sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and was rushed to hospital where he was unfortunately confirmed dead.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill seven in fresh Kaduna attacks

“Security agencies reported to the Kaduna State Government that two people were killed by bandits in two attacks in Igabi and Chikun LGAs.

“The bandits also invaded Sabon Garin Ungwar Dalha, a village on the outskirts of the Maraban Jos area, Igabi local government area.

“They broke into some homes and shot into the air. One Hadiza Mohammed, a housewife, was shot and died instantly.

“In the second incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Zallah in Udawa, Chikun LGA, and one Moses Jaja was shot dead.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls. He also sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now