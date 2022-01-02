Olubadan a visionary and compassionate leader – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday described the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, as a visionary and compassionate leader.

Oba Adetunji died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 93.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, the President said the Olubadan used his influence as a respected traditional ruler and a lover of the creative industry to advance the progress of his people, encouraged and motivated them to give their best in their vocation and to the country.

The statement read: “While his demise understandably leaves a huge void to fill, the President urges the people of Ibadan and Nigerians from different walks of life to honour the eternal memory of the deceased by imbibing the virtues he cherished so much: generosity, peace, tolerance, and devotion to unity.

“As the funeral rites of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland get underway in Ibadan, the President trusts that the process of selecting his successor will be guided by wisdom, understanding, and good judgment that exemplified the life he lived.”

By: Udeobasi Ngozi

