Gombe local council chief killed in auto crash

The Chairman of Nafada Local Government Area of Gombe State, Musa Abubakar, died on Monday in a fatal auto accident along the Gombe-Kano highway.

The state’s governor, Inuwa Yahaya, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the Director-General for Press in the Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, has declared a state-wide mourning in honour of the deceased.

He described the death of the council chief as a huge loss not only to his immediate family but the state and the nation as a whole.

“Hon. Musa Abubakar was a man of peace, committed politician and experienced public servant who contributed immensely to the development of his immediate community, local government and the state,” Governor Yahaya added.

